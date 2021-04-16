Sinovac vaccine 67% effective against symptomatic infection in real-world study - Reuters
Apr. 16, 2021 11:14 AM ETSinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA)SVABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Sinovac Biotech's (NASDAQ:SVA) CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine was 67% effective in preventing symptomatic infection, according to real-world data from Chile, Reuters reports.
- A report from the Chilean health ministry found that the vaccine is 80% effective in preventing death and 85% effective against hospitalizations.
- The Chilean study followed 10.5M people and the effectiveness was measured 14 days after the second dose.
- Studies conducted in other countries have indicated different protection rates for the vaccine.
- In February, Sinovac's Brazilian partner said CoronaVac was effective against the U.K. and South Africa variants.