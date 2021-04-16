StrikeForce Technologies acquires Cybersecurity Risk Solutions

  • StrikeForce Technologies (OTCPK:SFOR +7.0%) announces the acquisition of Cybersecurity Risk Solutions LLC ('CRS'), a provider of innovative cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home.
  • The purchase of CRS is for five-hundred thousand common shares of StrikeForce and StrikeForce receives 100% ownership.
  • “The acquisition is now final with Cybersecurity Risk Solutions LLC and we are proud to have them as a subsidiary of StrikeForce. We are now positioned to deliver innovative and comprehensive data protection technology to our customers, new and old,” commented Mark Kay, CEO of StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
