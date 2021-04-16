LifeMD paring some losses after company calls short seller allegations 'reckless'

Apr. 16, 2021
  • LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) pared some losses, now down 3.2%, after a lengthy defense against a short seller report from earlier this week.
  • LifeMD, which has fallen about 27% since the Culper Research short report was released on Wednesday, said that the short call distorts CTO Stefan Galluppi's and CEO Justin Schreiber's relationship with Redwood Scientific.
  • The company alleges that Culper is lying about the company's licensing practices and that the short report allegedly misrepresents the facts about Veritas MD.
  • “We pursue this mission with transparency and integrity, so it is troubling that an anonymous short-seller would make reckless allegations about our company seemingly with the sole intent of causing a drop in our share price for his or her own personal gain," Shreiber said in a statement. "The author of this report is utterly lacking in credibility, as its numerous errors, distortions and half-truths show.”
  • LifeMD short interest 7.3% of free float.
  • Yesterday, LifeMD issued its first defense against the short report.
