LifeMD paring some losses after company calls short seller allegations 'reckless'
Apr. 16, 2021 11:25 AM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) pared some losses, now down 3.2%, after a lengthy defense against a short seller report from earlier this week.
- LifeMD, which has fallen about 27% since the Culper Research short report was released on Wednesday, said that the short call distorts CTO Stefan Galluppi's and CEO Justin Schreiber's relationship with Redwood Scientific.
- The company alleges that Culper is lying about the company's licensing practices and that the short report allegedly misrepresents the facts about Veritas MD.
- “We pursue this mission with transparency and integrity, so it is troubling that an anonymous short-seller would make reckless allegations about our company seemingly with the sole intent of causing a drop in our share price for his or her own personal gain," Shreiber said in a statement. "The author of this report is utterly lacking in credibility, as its numerous errors, distortions and half-truths show.”
- LifeMD short interest 7.3% of free float.
