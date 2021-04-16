Luckin Coffee attracts new investments to help restructuring effort
Apr. 16, 2021 11:46 AM ETLuckin Coffee Inc. ADR (LKNCY)LKNCYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY +0.5%) says it landed a $250M investment from two private equity firms in China.
- Centrium Capital agreed to provide $240M and Joy Capital is ponying up $10M. Centrium and Joy have the option to upsize the total by $150M if certain conditions are met. Luckin plans to use the proceeds to facilitate restructuring and make good on obligations under its settlement with the SEC.
- "The transactions allow the company to focus its balance sheet on the continued execution of its business plan, focused on growing the core coffee business and achieving its long-term growth targets," reads a Luckin statement.
- Earlier in the week, Luckin updated on a senior note restructuring.