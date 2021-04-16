Alternet Systems (ALYI) raises $1M for funding strategic EV expansion
Apr. 16, 2021 11:47 AM ETAlternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI)ALYIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI +11.0%) secured $1M investment in Zoomcar to fund EV ecosystem expansion; Alternet purchased Zoomcar convertible preferred stock at $2.50/share.
- To provide the funds for Alternet's investment, the company issued a $1M convertible note with a $0.10 conversion price.
- Next week, the company will update regarding a new agreement ALYI executed just last week that substantially expands the company's overall electric vehicle ecosystem vision and strategy.
- The agreement indicates an EV deployment sector expansion beyond ALYI's current rideshare entry point and also brings a geographic expansion opportunity beyond ALYI's current East African concentration.