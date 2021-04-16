Playboy stock drops, but has still nearly tripled in two months (update)
Apr. 16, 2021
- Playboy Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) pulled back more than 10% intraday Friday, snapping a mostly uninterrupted two-month rally that’s seen the stock more than triple since going public via a SPAC deal.
- PLBY shares fell to as low as $38.18 intraday, down 10.3% from Thursday’s $42.58 record close. Shares later recovered some, but still closed 9.8% lower at $38.40.
- Despite the retrenchment, Playboy was still up more than 190% from the $13.22 that it closed at on Feb. 11, the company’s first trading day following a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.
- The stock has especially been on a tear since CEO Ben Kohn said during PLBY’s earnings call last month that the firm was planning to get into the hot area of non-fungible tokens.
- A few weeks later, the company announced a deal with NFT firm Nifty Gateway Inc. to sell Playboy’s future content and 68-year archive of photos, articles, cartoons and artwork via non-fungible tokens.
- Kohn has been moving the company away from its roots as a men’s magazine following the 2017 death of legendary founder Hugh Hefner.
- Playboy eliminated its print edition in 2020, and while it still publishes adult content online, Kohn has refocused the company on some $3B of Playboy-branded clothes, jewelry and other items that the firm sells either directly or via licensees.
