Russia expels 10 U.S. diplomats, retaliating against U.S. sanctions
- Russia says it will expel 10 U.S. diplomats, in response to sanctions the U.S. placed on Russia earlier this week.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said eight U.S. officials will be added to the country's sanction list and Moscow will act to restrict and stop the activities of U.S. nongovernment organizations from interfering in Russia's politics, the Associated Press reports.
- The Kremlin is suggesting that U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan return home for consultations, as his Russian counterpart is doing.
- On Thursday, the U.S. ordered 10 Russian diplomats expelled, placed a number of companies and people on its sanctions list, and added new restrictions on Russia's ability to borrow money.
- The U.S. took those actions to punish Russia for its alleged interference in the 2020 U.S. election, the SolarWinds cyber hack, its aggression towards Ukraine, and other malign actions.
- Russia has denied the U.S. allegations.
- Lavrov also said that Russia could impose more "painful measures against U.S. business interests in Russia, but wouldn't take that step immediately.
- The Russian Ruble rises 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.
- The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) gains 2.1% in afternoon trading, more than making up for its 0.4% dip on Thursday.
- Other Russia ETFs: RUSL, ERUS, FLRU
