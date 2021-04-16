CVC reportedly pausing formal Toshiba bid amid CEO transition

  • CVC Capital Partners is reportedly delaying its formal offer to take Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF,OTCPK:TOSYY) after the Japanese conglomerate's CEO resigned earlier this week.
  • The firm made a preliminary $20B offer on April 6 and said a formal proposal would follow in about 10 days.
  • Nikkei Asian Review sources say the formal offer is on hold "until further notice."
  • Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani, who formerly headed CVC's Japan business, resigned from his position on Wednesday and was replaced by Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa.
  • Sources say CVC wants to give the new CEO time to settle into the job before proceeding with the offer.
  • Toshiba confirms to Nikkei that it hadn't received a formal offer as of Friday. The company previously formed a committee to review the offer when it does arrive.
  • Related: Earlier this week, NAR reported that CVC would team with Bain Capital on its formal offer. KKR is also reportedly preparing to outbid CVC for Toshiba.
