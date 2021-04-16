Boeing 737 MAX inspections find more electrical problems
Apr. 16, 2021 1:53 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor97 Comments
- Boeing (BA -1.7%) shares dip after inspections of 737 MAX jets have revealed more electrical grounding problems of the kind that led to dozens of the jets being suspended from service last week, according to Reuters, citing a report from Aviation Week.
- Airlines pulled dozens of MAX planes from service a week ago after Boeing warned of a production-related electrical insulation fault in a backup power control unit, and inspections of those jets reportedly have found similar problems in other parts of the plane.
- Update: Boeing confirms the reports, saying the manufacturing issue will need to be addressed in ~90 jets in airline fleets as well as in many undelivered planes.
- Federal regulators have not viewed the problem as an immediate safety matter since it impacts a backup system.