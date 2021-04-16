United Airlines Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 16, 2021
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$7.01 (-172.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.24B (-59.4% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects load factor of 56.9%
- Over the last 2 years, UAL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Delta Air Lines traded lower after posting Q1 loss of almost $1.2B and guiding for a loss of $1.5B in Q2.