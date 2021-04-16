Coca-Cola Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 16, 2021
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.6B (flat Y/Y).
- Analyst expects organic revenue growth to be flat.
- Over the last 2 years, KO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.