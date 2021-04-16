Surging iron ore prices hit decade highs on rising steel demand
- Iron ore prices (SCO:COM) continue their climb to 10-year highs despite concerns over environmental restrictions in China, with Benchmark 62% Fe fines (TIOC:COM) imported into Northern China trading for $178.43/metric ton and Brazilian 65% Fe fines rising to a record $211.10/mt.
- "Steel margins in China are very attractive at the moment, so even with the restrictions in Tangshan, other producers have every incentive to try to increase operating rates," ING head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson says.
- "Despite talk of nationwide inspections, we believe other regions will ramp up, particularly given the spike in steel margins," says J.P. Morgan's Lyndon Fagan.
- Top Brazilian producer Vale (VALE +0.7%) reports quarterly production after Monday's close; anything significantly below the analysis consensus estimate of 72M metric tons likely would be cheered by bulls.
- Meanwhile, London benchmark copper closed slightly lower to $9,211/mt but still enjoyed its biggest weekly increase in two months, not far off its February peak of $9,617 that was the highest since 2011.
- ETF: COPX, CPER, JJCTF, JJC
- Results today among major industrial miners are mixed: RIO +1.2%, BHP -0.4%, FCX +0.7%, SCCO +1.8%, TECK -0.3%, TRQ -0.6%.
- Steel producers trade mostly higher, including: X +2.2%, CLF +0.5%, NUE +0.5%, MT +1.7%.
- Seeing strong copper demand for the global green energy transition as well as relatively low supply, Goldman Sachs this week predicted copper prices would rise to $15K/mt by 2025.