M&T Bank Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 16, 2021 2:44 PM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)MTBBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.98 (+52.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.