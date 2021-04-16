Trecora Resources Q1 adversely impacted by winter freeze

  • Provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, Trecora Resources (TREC +0.1%) provides with Q1 update resulting from the unprecedented winter freeze in Texas and the Gulf Coast region.
  • February 2021 sub-freezing temperatures and snow resulted in utilities failures and rolling blackouts across the state and region, causing disruptions for Trecora's suppliers, customers and its own facilities.
  • The winter freeze ultimately resulted in higher utility, repair and maintenance costs, as well as loss of sales at both facilities, due to which the company expects a preliminary negative impact to its Q1 net income from continuing operations, tax-effected at 21%, of between approximately $3.5M-4.5M.
