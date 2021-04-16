Nielsen's audience measurement chief departing for Experian - reports
Apr. 16, 2021 3:40 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)NLSNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- In the middle of a conflict with its TV-broadcast clients, Nielsen Holdings (NLSN +0.5%) is losing the head of its audience measurement product.
- Scott Brown, who's headed product-audience measurement for the past two years, is departing for Experian, according to media reports.
- Brown had previously served as chief technology officer and head of product development.
- He's reportedly taking a similar role at Experian.
- And the news comes as Nielsen's Kelly Abcarian is departing for Roku in connection with the sale of Nielsen's advanced video advertising business to the streaming player.
- The company says it has a "strong bench of talented leaders with deep knowledge and expertise, and we have tapped them to lead these critical businesses."
- An argument over Nielsen's pandemic-era measurement rigor has escalated, with major TV networks calling for a third-party audit of Nielsen's measurements.