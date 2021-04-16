Tegna rises as Wells Fargo reiterates bullishness after management talks

  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is up 2.2% after getting a re-endorsement from Wells Fargo following management meetings.
  • The bank met with Tegna's CEO and CFO, and covered topics including favorable subscriber trends, and an evolution in network relations.
  • That follows Tegna's release of record preliminary figures for the first quarter.
  • Revenues are at the high end of guidance and up 6% from a year ago, driven in large part by growth in subscription revenues, it noted.
  • Wells Fargo is maintaining an Overweight rating and a $23 price target, implying 7.4% upside.
  • The bank also discussed balance sheet priorities with the management. Tegna says record 2020 results are expected to lead to elevated second-quarter cash tax payments.
  • The company had $41M in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet at last report.
