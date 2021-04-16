Internet analytics firm Similarweb files for IPO, reportedly seeking $2B valuation
Apr. 16, 2021 5:34 PM ETSimilarweb Ltd. (SMWB)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Internet analytics firm Similarweb disclosed plans for a New York Stock Exchange initial public offering with a $100M placeholder value, although the company will probably raise more than that. The firm is reportedly aiming to go public at a $2B valuation.
- Israeli-based Similarweb said in a statement that it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SMWB,” but provided few other details.
- “The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined,” the company said.
- Similarweb raised $120M in October, but didn’t disclose a valuation at the time. However, Israeli business publication Calcalist reported in December that SMWB would likely seek a $2B valuation for its offering.
- Similarweb’s pre-IPO backers include ION Crossover Partners, Viola Growth, Prosus Ventures and other investors.
- The company wrote in an F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to use the IPO’s proceeds for sales and marketing, technology development, working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and possible future M&A deals.
- Similarweb analyzes Web traffic to help companies with market research, audience development, sales and marketing, investing and other applications. Its clients include consumer-packaged goods sellers, retailers, media companies and investment firms. Current or former customers include Adidas, Amazon, Google, L'Oreal and Microsoft.
- SMWB wrote in its F-1 that it had 2,718 paying customers as of Dec. 31, including nine of the Fortune 500’s top 10 technology organizations, seven of its top 10 financial-services firms and six of the top 10 household-products companies.
- “We do not just provide basic data,” management wrote in the F-1. “We also help answer relevant and essential questions such as ‘which digital-banking platform is gaining the most market share in my core geographic markets?” [or] ‘which of my competitor’s products are selling the most on Amazon?’”
- The company reported that its revenues hit $93.5M in 2020, up 32.4% from 2019’s $70.6M. However, net losses also expanded 24.2% to $22M last year from $17.7M a year earlier.
- Much of the red ink stemmed from a 38.6% rise in operating expenses, which grew to $91.7M in 2020 from $66.2M in 2019: