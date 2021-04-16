BP's Whiting refinery repeatedly violated air pollution standards, judge rules

Apr. 16, 2021 11:17 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • BP (BP -0.1%) repeatedly violated federal limits on soot at its Whiting refinery in Indiana, a federal judge has ruled in lawsuit brought by environmental advocates.
  • The decision hinged largely on the results of nine pollution tests BP provided the Indiana Department of Environmental Management during 2015-18.
  • During eight of the tests, boilers at the refinery released concentrations of particulate matter that exceeded permitted limits.
  • Though the company was legally obligated to fix the problems and retest the refinery's emissions, it failed to do so each time, the judge said in his review.
  • The judge has not ruled on whether BP must pay monetary damages.
  • The Sierra Club and Environmental Integrity Project sued BP under the federal Clean Air Act after Indiana officials declined to take formal action against the company.
  • BP is set to improve its earnings through cost cuts and recovering prices, and its shares offer "incredible value," The Asian Investor writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.