BP's Whiting refinery repeatedly violated air pollution standards, judge rules
Apr. 16, 2021
- BP (BP -0.1%) repeatedly violated federal limits on soot at its Whiting refinery in Indiana, a federal judge has ruled in lawsuit brought by environmental advocates.
- The decision hinged largely on the results of nine pollution tests BP provided the Indiana Department of Environmental Management during 2015-18.
- During eight of the tests, boilers at the refinery released concentrations of particulate matter that exceeded permitted limits.
- Though the company was legally obligated to fix the problems and retest the refinery's emissions, it failed to do so each time, the judge said in his review.
- The judge has not ruled on whether BP must pay monetary damages.
- The Sierra Club and Environmental Integrity Project sued BP under the federal Clean Air Act after Indiana officials declined to take formal action against the company.
