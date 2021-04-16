Exelon's Illinois reactors may need more subsidies to meet climate goals

  • More subsidies may be needed for Exelon's (EXC +0.9%) Illinois nuclear power plants to help meet the governor's goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050, according to an audit commissioned by the state.
  • The audit largely supports claims by Exelon utility Commonwealth Edison that its Byron and Dresden nuclear plants are increasingly at risk of becoming uneconomic.
  • The company has threatened to close both plants this fall unless the governor and state lawmakers approve another cash infusion from ratepayers.
  • It remains unclear if the findings will provide enough political support for another subsidy package in the Illinois General Assembly, which is fresh off a bribery scandal involving jobs, contracts and payments from ComEd to allies of former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
  • Last July, Exelon agreed to pay $200M to resolve a U.S. Justice Department probe over inappropriate lobbying practices.
