Apple could launch new iPad Pro, iMac models at Spring Loaded event
Apr. 17, 2021 11:21 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will host a "Spring Loaded" event on April 20. The tech giant didn't tease any product releases, but rumors are strong that the event will at least include two new iPad Pro models. But there are a few other items that could drop at the event. Here's what off-the-record reports, rumors, and leaks say to expect next week.
- Mini-LED iPad Pro: The strongest rumor is that Apple will launch updates for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with an improved processor similar to the in-house M1 Mac silicon unveiled last year and a camera upgrade. At least the larger iPad Pro model will have a Mini-LED display, which are currently facing supply chain shortage that could lead to soft supplies at launch or a shipping delay for that model. Apple has reportedly tested the new Pros with a Thunderbolt port, which offers faster data transfer than the USB-C ports in hte current models.
- Noted Apple Ming-Chi Kuo has long said Apple was working on Mini-LED displays, and last month Bloomberg suggested the iPad Pro revamp could happen in April.
- Redesigned iMacs: A notable Apple leaker (via MacRumors) says the long-rumored iMac redesign, the first in nearly a decade, will launch at the event next week. The new iMacs could be available in a variety of colors, a throwback to the G3 models launched in 1998.
- Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the upcoming iMac refresh could include two models to replace the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch, though the specific sizes could be different. The visual redesign will remove the metal chin, slim the bezels around the display, and flatten out the back to create a look similar to Apple's Pro Display XDR monitor. The inside will feature new Apple in-house silicon similar to the M1.
- AirPods, AirTags, Pencil: In the category of softer rumors, a leaker on Chinese social media said last week that AirPods 3, Apple Pencil 3, and the long-awaited AirTags would be released soon. The leaker doesn't have a known history of success, but the included AirPods images did match up with prior leaks.
- Earlier this year, an established leaker suggested that Apple was working on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 models for early 2021. The new leak shows a shorter stem for the AirPods 3 and the prior leak showed a more complex system-on-a-chip package for at least the Pro models, which would allow for more tech in a smaller area.
- Images leaked of the Apple Pencil 3, which would make sense to launch with the iPads. The Pencil could have a spring-loaded tip similar to Wacom pencils, though it seems unlikely Apple named its entire event after a Pencil feature.
- The Bluetooth-enabled AirTags tracking tags have been rumored to launch at every Apple event since 2019. Maybe Tuesday will finally be their day in the sun.
