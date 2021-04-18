Netflix's latest earnings arriving on cusp of post-pandemic world, hotter competition
- Last year, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings watchers had their eyes on what to expect as the company navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and the near-captive audiences it could tap during widespread lockdowns.
- The company is set to report after the close Tuesday, and now observers have another focus: any observable dent that could be made by new competitors in the space, whether it's slightly more established rivals like Disney Plus/Hulu (NYSE:DIS) and Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN), or newer launches in HBO Max (NYSE:T), Peacock (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Paramount Plus (VIAC, VIACA), Discovery Plus (NASDAQ:DISCA), Apple TV Plus (NASDAQ:AAPL) or others.
- And while recent strength has calmed some worries, Netflix has a light content schedule for the first half of 2021, though it should pick up more in the second half.
- It's also the first quarter to incorporate the most recent price increase in the United States, alongside boosts in the UK and Europe.
- Few analysts have changed their overall tune heading into the print, and most are staying Bullish.
- Cowen is expecting net subscriber additions to come in line with guidance, with many areas still locked down, and says a third wave of shutdowns means engagement will still be elevated.
- The firm has an Outperform rating and $675 target, implying 23.5% upside.
- KeyBanc thinks that softer subscriber guidance for Q2 - given the pace of vaccinations and reopenings - will get a pass from investors who are looking forward to the second half and easier comps. Meanwhile, along with the aforementioned catalysts of content releases, positives could come from potential buybacks and the company's crackdown on password sharing.
- It's using a multiple of 8.5x 2022 enterprise value/sales to arrive at a target price of $650.
- Loop Capital is also at $650, and while it expects tough first-half comps, it's sticking with a belief that Netflix can add 30M subs a year through 2025. And those additional subs require less content investment, which should be a boon for margins. Netflix should have double the subs and five times the revenue of its nearest competitor when March figures come to light, it says.
- Needham's Laura Martin is staying downbeat. The cut in consumer time dedicated to digital activities this year should have a negative impact disproportionate to the actual decline in time spent, she writes, and she's concerned about churn as a problem along with a mix shift toward lower-priced international regions.
- And with hot competition stacking up, she believes Netflix will need to offer another lower-priced tier - and she's calling for it to come with an advertising load of 5-6 minutes per hour on top of a $5-$7/month charge, an ad move that hasn't been in the cards for the company just yet. She has an Underperform rating.
- Consensus expectations are for Netflix EPS of $2.98 on revenues of $7.13B.
- A research firm is finding data that suggest Netflix's churn is staying low in recent months. But hot competition is a reality, with Amazon Prime Video looking to match Netflix's billions in content spending.