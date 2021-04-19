Elbit Systems secures $1.65B contract for flight training program
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has been awarded a contract valued at ~$1.65B (~€1.375B) for the establishment and operation of the International Flight Training Center of the Hellenic Air Force, as part of an agreement between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense.
- Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply new M-346 training aircraft and will maintain the entire training fleet, comprised of dozens of M-346 and T-6 training aircraft for a period of approx. 20 years.
- In addition, the Company will provide its latest advanced Embedded Virtual Avionics (EVA) onboard the training aircraft, deliver networked flight simulators and an array of Ground-Based Training Stations (GBTS) as well as a command and control systems to enable efficient management of the flight training operation.