Dow Jones, Nasdaq mixed as investors size up earnings season
Apr. 19, 2021 4:01 AM ETSPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPY, QQQBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Stocks are set to begin today's session at record highs as trends continue to remain bullish. All three market indexes logged weekly gains last week, with the major banks driving a strong start to the first quarter earnings season. Investors also appear to be focusing on the economic recovery despite mounting concerns about new COVID-19 variants, while many of the tech and growth stocks that have long been market favorites showed a resurgence in sentiment.
- On tap this week are earnings from a broad swath of Corporate America, including AT&T, Coca-Cola, IBM, J&J, Netflix and Lockheed Martin. Just one week into the season, companies are already beating estimates by a wide margin of more than 84%, according to Refinitiv, which projects Q1 earnings growth will surge 24% from a year earlier. A specific focus for investor this time around will center around margins. Those will determine whether rising costs are pressuring profits or suggest a buildup of inflation in the economy, but could also signal whether supply chain shortages are affecting companies' bottom lines. The impacts from the reopening theme are also likely show up in reports, while stock buybacks are set to soar with many U.S. corporations sitting on a cash hoard.
- Overnight, Dow Jones futures dipped 0.2%, while the Nasdaq was ahead by 0.1%. Contracts linked to the S&P 500 inched down 0.1% as traders size up what the deluge of earnings reports may mean for the market.
- The bulls: "First quarter earnings are coming in very strong. Looks like we could be up 30% year over year. The earnings recession is over," said Federated Hermes's Phil Orlando. "In the second quarter, which will enjoy the full benefit of some of this fiscal stimulus, we could be looking at an earnings growth rate twice that on a year over year basis." He believes the S&P 500 could hit his year-end price target of 4,500 by July (8%+ upside) and "at the pace the economy is growing and earnings are growing, you know we might get there earlier."
- The bears: "I'm not necessarily convinced that Q1 earnings season is really going to be all that wonderful," PNC Financial's Amanda Agati declared. "We've seen a lot of those value-oriented stocks, a lot of the lower-quality names, rally pretty hard in anticipation of earnings season. While we think the high bar is likely to be achievable, we’re not really convinced we’re going to see that outsized beat rate that we’ve seen over the last couple of quarters. In our view, Q1 earnings season may unfortunately be 'buy the rumor, sell the news' until we get a more meaningful, broad-based acceleration."
- "For now, the market trend remains bullish," adds SA Marketplace author Lance Roberts, but with "money flows" turning lower on Thursday and Friday, we will likely get a "sell signal" this week.