Pfizer, BioNTech to supply 100M more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to EU
Apr. 19, 2021 4:19 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXPFE, BNTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) will supply an additional 100M doses of COMIRNATY, the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine, to the European Union (EU) in 2021, bringing the total number of doses to be delivered to 600M.
- COMIRNATY will be produced at the companies' manufacturing sites in Europe.
- The move comes following the European Commission’s (EC) decision to exercise its option to purchase extra 100M doses under expanded Advanced Purchase Agreement signed on February 17, 2021.
- Last week, Pfizer boosted its EU vaccine supply by 25%.