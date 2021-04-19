Drugmakers go on trial for opioid epidemic in California
- Four drugmakers are slated to go on trial today in California over claims they fueled the opioid crisis, including Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), Allergan (NYSE:ABBV) and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP).
- The proceedings that could help finalize multibillion-dollar settlements between state and local governments and pharma companies following an opioid epidemic that has resulted in nearly 500K overdose deaths in the U.S.
- "So many families have been affected, so many lives have ended or been completely devastated," said Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams, whose county will be pursuing its claims at the trial. "Now the question is, how is there a measure of accountability for these manufacturers?"
- The trial is one of several looking to hold companies accountable. Next month, a closely-watched case is set to go to trial in West Virginia accusing the three largest U.S. drug distributors, McKesson (NYSE:MCK), AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) of ignoring red flags associated with the highly addictive painkillers.
- That case will be followed in June by a jury trial in New York against several drugmakers and distributors, which was delayed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.