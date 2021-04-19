BOTS acquires 50% stake in decentralized exchange, Beadswap
- BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) has acquired 50% ownership of Beadswap from Equity Art Corp.
- The purchase includes 50% ownership in a related 8.1T beadswap coins (BEAD) generated on the Ethereum blockchain and listed on Beadswap.
- "We were attracted to the carefully designed Beadswap knowing that similar decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap enjoy a market cap of more than 10 billion USD with smaller upstart competitors to Uniswap quickly reaching more than 1 billion in market cap after launching as well as the magnitude of the seller's assets and operational magnitude," stated Bots' Chairman, Simon Rubin.
- DEXs are a type of crypto exchange within the decentralized finance ecosystem that allows for direct peer-to-peer transactions to take place without intermediaries. "DEXs” such as Uniswap, Sushiswap, 0x, Curve, Serum, Balancer, and others combined monthly volume surpassed $61B in January of this year. Six months prior, in July 2020, the combined DEX monthly volume was just $4.9 billion, an astounding increase of over 1,100%.