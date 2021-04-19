BOTS acquires 50% stake in decentralized exchange, Beadswap

Apr. 19, 2021 6:45 AM ETBOTS, Inc. (BTZI)BTZIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) has acquired 50% ownership of Beadswap from Equity Art Corp.
  • The purchase includes 50% ownership in a related 8.1T beadswap coins (BEAD) generated on the Ethereum blockchain and listed on Beadswap.
  • "We were attracted to the carefully designed Beadswap knowing that similar decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap enjoy a market cap of more than 10 billion USD with smaller upstart competitors to Uniswap quickly reaching more than 1 billion in market cap after launching as well as the magnitude of the seller's assets and operational magnitude," stated Bots' Chairman, Simon Rubin.
  • DEXs are a type of crypto exchange within the decentralized finance ecosystem that allows for direct peer-to-peer transactions to take place without intermediaries. "DEXs” such as Uniswap, Sushiswap, 0x, Curve, Serum, Balancer, and others combined monthly volume surpassed $61B in January of this year. Six months prior, in July 2020, the combined DEX monthly volume was just $4.9 billion, an astounding increase of over 1,100%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.