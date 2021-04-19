American Homes 4 Rent expands revolving credit line by $450M

Apr. 19, 2021 7:02 AM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)AMHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) closes on a $1.25B, sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, up from its existing $800M facility, giving it expanded borrowing capacity at a more favorable pricing grid to support its growth initiatives.
  • The facility also includes a sustainability component based upon third-party performance measures through which overall pricing can further improve if AMH meets certain targets.
  • The interest rate on the amended facility is at either LIBOR + 0.725%-1.45% or a base rate (determined according to the greater of a prime rate, federal funds rate + 0.5%, or daily LIBOR +1.0%) plus a 0.00%-0.45%. In each case, the actual margin in determined based on AMH's credit ratings in effect from time to time.
  • The amended revolving facility has an initial maturity date of April 15, 2025 and may be extended for up to one year through the exercise of two six-month extension options.
  • As of April 15, 2021, $80M was outstanding under the existing revolving credit facility.
