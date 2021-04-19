Points further expands partnership with Southwest Airlines to launch Rapid Rewards Points Subscription Plan
Apr. 19, 2021 7:08 AM ETPoints.com Inc. (PCOM)PCOM, LUVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) has strengthened its ongoing partnership with Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to introduce the Rapid Rewards Points Subscription Plan.
- Effective today, Members can choose between three different subscription plans 30, 40 or, 80k points after which their Rapid Rewards points will automatically be deposited into their account monthly, with quarterly bonus points awarded along the way.
- "Our Rapid Rewards Members appreciate the value, flexibility, and ease of our program," said Corbitt Burns, Director of Rapid Rewards at Southwest Airlines. "Southwest Airlines is excited to offer a new way for our Members to reach their travel goals with the Rapid Rewards Points Subscription Plan."