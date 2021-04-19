Gilat Satellite Networks bags over $20M in orders for support of low earth orbit constellation
Apr. 19, 2021 7:13 AM ETGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)GILTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Wavestream, a subsidiary of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) has received orders of over $20M to supply Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) to a leading satellite operator to support the LEO constellation gateways.
- "We are fully engaged and committed to deliver the essential SSPAs for the LEO constellation Gateways," said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager. "Wavestream's proven technological advantage, as well as our unmatched production capacity, make us a perfect supplier for the high volume of Ka-band Gateway (GTW)-class SSPAs required for this constellation."
- Shares up 1.01% premarket.