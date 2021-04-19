Corning upgraded as JPMorgan sees tailwind in fiber exposure

Apr. 19, 2021 7:25 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)GLWBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Saying that the fiber build and improved display pricing make Corning's (NYSE:GLW) long-term targets achievable, JPMorgan upgrades the company from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $39 to $55.
  • Analyst Samik Chatterjee notes Corning's "favorable positioning as a fiber supplier to leverage the upcoming investment cycle."
  • The analyst sees improved outlook for displays, expecting "more moderate price declines in 2022 and beyond."
  • Chatterjee now says Corning's once "seemingly aggressive" targets of 6-8% revenue growth and 12-15% EPS growth will be achievable through to 2025, warranting a premium valuation.
  • Corning shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $46.34.
  • Earlier this month, Corning shares rallied after Samsung extended its stake for another seven years.
