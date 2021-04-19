United Therapeutics submits Tyvaso DPI NDA to FDA
Apr. 19, 2021
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) has submitted an NDA to the FDA for Tyvaso DPI (inhaled treprostinil) for pulmonary arterial hypertension.
- United Therapeutics is using a priority review voucher with the application meaning a decision could be rendered by December 2021.
- In January, the company said Tyvaso DPI met its primary objective in the BREEZE trial.
- Tyvaso DPI uses Mannkind's (NASDAQ:MNKD) Dreamboat inhalation device and the company's dry powder formulation technology.
- The two companies also signed a worldwide exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement in 2018 for development and commercialization of Tyvaso DPI.
- United Therapeutics shares are up 1.1% to $206 and Mannkind shares are up 5.3% to $4.40 in premarket trading.