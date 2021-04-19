United Therapeutics submits Tyvaso DPI NDA to FDA

  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) has submitted an NDA to the FDA for Tyvaso DPI (inhaled treprostinil) for pulmonary arterial hypertension.
  • United Therapeutics is using a priority review voucher with the application meaning a decision could be rendered by December 2021.
  • In January, the company said Tyvaso DPI met its primary objective in the BREEZE trial.
  • Tyvaso DPI uses Mannkind's (NASDAQ:MNKD) Dreamboat inhalation device and the company's dry powder formulation technology.
  • The two companies also signed a worldwide exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement in 2018 for development and commercialization of Tyvaso DPI.
  • United Therapeutics shares are up 1.1% to $206 and Mannkind shares are up 5.3% to $4.40 in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.