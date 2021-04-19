CureVac initiates rolling submission of COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland

Apr. 19, 2021 7:35 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC)CVACBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The Swiss subsidiary of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has initiated a rolling submission for CVnCoV, the company's mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for the use in Switzerland.
  • CureVac has already provided the first data package on CVnCoV to Swissmedic, the country's regulatory authority.
  • The Agency will review these data regarding the standards of quality, safety and efficacy in consideration of the potential authorization for use of the CureVac vaccine candidate in Switzerland.
  • With this process the time to authorization can be reduced. CVAC shares up 2.4% premarket trading at $111.87.
  • In early February, the Swiss federal government and CureVac have signed a contract for the supply of 5M vaccine doses.
  • In February 2021, the Company started a rolling submission with the EMA for CVnCoV and, subject to the clinical trial results, expects the potential authorization in Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.