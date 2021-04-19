CureVac initiates rolling submission of COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland
Apr. 19, 2021 7:35 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC)CVACBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The Swiss subsidiary of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has initiated a rolling submission for CVnCoV, the company's mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for the use in Switzerland.
- CureVac has already provided the first data package on CVnCoV to Swissmedic, the country's regulatory authority.
- The Agency will review these data regarding the standards of quality, safety and efficacy in consideration of the potential authorization for use of the CureVac vaccine candidate in Switzerland.
- With this process the time to authorization can be reduced. CVAC shares up 2.4% premarket trading at $111.87.
- In early February, the Swiss federal government and CureVac have signed a contract for the supply of 5M vaccine doses.
- In February 2021, the Company started a rolling submission with the EMA for CVnCoV and, subject to the clinical trial results, expects the potential authorization in Q2.