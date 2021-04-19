Harley-Davidson soars after earning beat, guidance lift

Apr. 19, 2021 7:37 AM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)HOGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) trades higher after reporting a 9.0% jump in worldwide sales in Q1, led by a 30% jump for the North American business.
  • Retail sales were down 36% in the EMEA region and off 59% for the Latin American business.
  • Shipments came in 54,810 units vs. 54,700 consensus. U.S. shipments 40,153 vs. 33,183 consensus.
  • Harley-Davidson says it will lodge a legal challenge to the European Union ruling that will levy a heavy import tariff on all the company’s products.
  • CEO statement: "We can see the initial signs of consumer excitement and optimism returning and I am confident Harley-Davidson in 2021 is a significantly leaner, faster, and more efficient organization which is ready to win and successfully deliver on our 5-year Hardwire strategy, as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world."
  • Shares of Harley-Davidson are up 7.26% premarket to $43.41 in premarket trading.
  • Dig deeper into the Q1 numbers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.