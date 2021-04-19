Harley-Davidson soars after earning beat, guidance lift
Apr. 19, 2021
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) trades higher after reporting a 9.0% jump in worldwide sales in Q1, led by a 30% jump for the North American business.
- Retail sales were down 36% in the EMEA region and off 59% for the Latin American business.
- Shipments came in 54,810 units vs. 54,700 consensus. U.S. shipments 40,153 vs. 33,183 consensus.
- Harley-Davidson says it will lodge a legal challenge to the European Union ruling that will levy a heavy import tariff on all the company’s products.
- CEO statement: "We can see the initial signs of consumer excitement and optimism returning and I am confident Harley-Davidson in 2021 is a significantly leaner, faster, and more efficient organization which is ready to win and successfully deliver on our 5-year Hardwire strategy, as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world."
- Shares of Harley-Davidson are up 7.26% premarket to $43.41 in premarket trading.
