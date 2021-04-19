Inotiv plans to expand its St. Louis facility for ~$4.7M
Apr. 19, 2021 7:37 AM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)NOTVBy: SA News Team
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) plans to expand its St. Louis operations to provide comprehensive and integrated services to support its planned acquisitions of HistoTox Labs and Bolder BioPATH.
- The Company plans to exercise its option to buy the St. Louis facility for ~$4.7M and complete an expansion contingent on the Company receiving financing and obtaining related business incentives.
- The 50,000 sq. ft. facility comprises 30,000 sq. ft. of finished laboratory and office space and 20,000 sq. ft. of unfinished shell space. The expansion would finish the shell space, adding office and laboratory.
- The expansion will include laboratories for increased DMPK technology and capability, and a new cell and molecular biology suite capable of delivering in vitro solutions in pharmacology and toxicology.