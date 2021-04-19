OpGen extends strategic partnership with New York State Department of Health

  • OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) extends its strategic collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (“DOH”) to develop a state-of-the-art solution to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions statewide.
  • The agreement is being extended beyond the second-year expansion phase by another six months through September 30, 2021.
  • The six-month extension and expansion contract includes a quarterly retainer-based project fee as well as volume-dependent per test fees for a total contract value of up to an additional $540K to OpGen.
  • OpGen is providing its Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for rapid detection of multidrug-resistant bacterial pathogens along with its Acuitas Lighthouse Software for high resolution pathogen tracking.
  • Shares of the company up more than 5% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.