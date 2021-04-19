OpGen extends strategic partnership with New York State Department of Health
Apr. 19, 2021 7:37 AM ETOpGen, Inc. (OPGN)OPGNBy: SA News Team
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) extends its strategic collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (“DOH”) to develop a state-of-the-art solution to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions statewide.
- The agreement is being extended beyond the second-year expansion phase by another six months through September 30, 2021.
- The six-month extension and expansion contract includes a quarterly retainer-based project fee as well as volume-dependent per test fees for a total contract value of up to an additional $540K to OpGen.
- OpGen is providing its Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for rapid detection of multidrug-resistant bacterial pathogens along with its Acuitas Lighthouse Software for high resolution pathogen tracking.
- Shares of the company up more than 5% premarket.