9 Meters Biopharma enters collaboration deal for bowel syndrome treatment development
Apr. 19, 2021 8:02 AM ET9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR)NMTRBy: SA News Team
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) will enter into a collaboration with the Duke Clinical Research Institute to support the clinical development of 9 Meters' candidate NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist, currently in Phase 2 development for short bowel syndrome (SBS).
- 9 Meters' clinical trial is a Phase 2, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled, parallel group study of the safety, efficacy and tolerability of NM-002 in adult patients with short bowel syndrome, with total stool output will serve as the primary endpoint in this study.
- Topline data is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, with a Phase 3 expected to begin in the same quarter.
- Shares of the company up nearly 2% premarket.