Cannacord's Dwyer still sees pullback, but a brief one: At the Open
Apr. 19, 2021 8:30 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), QQQ, TBT, TLTSPX, SPY, QQQ, INDU, DIA, TBT, TLT, IWF, IWDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cannacord analyst Tony Dwyer is sticking with his expectations for a stock market pullback, but strong economic data indicate the damage wouldn't be as much as initially feared.
- S&P futures (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY), Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX.IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) and Dow futures (INDU) (NYSEARCA:DIA) are lower this morning.
- Dwyer went Neutral on the market last week because of overbought conditions and high levels of investor and CEO optimism.
- He likened the market to a plane that hits stall speed, running out of energy no matter how much power is applied.
- A stall is still in the cards, but "the power is certainly on," he writes in a note today.
- Our "relative downgrade of the Financials in mid-March .. was based on a probable pullback in UST yields, which seemed impossible given the strengthening economic data – yet that is what happened," he says.
- "We believe the strong economic data was temporarily reflected in the historic rise in UST yields, and now believe the strong economic and earnings backdrop is temporarily reflected in the broad market and recent drop in the 10-year UST yield has likely run its course suggesting improving relative performance of the economically sensitive areas. If we are correct in our expectations for a market pullback, that may mean they don’t pull back as much before leading the market in its next leg higher once we experience the 'power-on stall.'"
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 1.58% (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT).
- Supporting Dwyer's longer-term bullish thesis is a near-record amount of excess liquidity.
- "Historically, sustainable economic and market declines take place when there is a need for money with limited or no access to it. The opposite is true today."
- In addition, global PMIs and OECD composite leading indicators are ramping up.
- Dwyer also sees a move back to value from growth, with the drop in yields going about as far as it should.
- "In our March Strategy Picture Book, we highlighted the likelihood of an oversold bounce in the Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF) relative to the Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWD) due to the historic weakness in the 10-week rate-of-change at that time, he says. "The relative outperformance in Growth was further reinforced when the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield pivoted from a record high in its own 10-week ROC and yields began to pull back, which led to a dramatic underperformance of the most economically sensitive areas relative to the S&P 500 over the past six weeks."
- Yields saw a sharp drop on Thursday, despite a spate of strong economic data, but have recovered much of that ground.
- They are at levels the Fed will be comfortable as it tries to control the narrative on inflation, stressing that expected spikes are transitory.