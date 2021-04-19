Bank of Marin to buy American River Bankshares in $134.5M stock deal

Apr. 19, 2021 8:30 AM ETBank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), AMRBBMRC, AMRBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) agrees to acquire American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$134.5M.
  • AMRB shareholders will get 0.575 shares of BMRC for each share of AMRB stock. That values AMRB shares at ~$22.46 each based on BMRC's closing stock price on April 16, 2021, representing a premium of ~37% to AMRB's closing price of $16.35 on the same day.
  • American River Bankshares has 10 branches across the Greater Sacramento, Amador, and Sonoma County regions, assets of $916M, total deposits of $788.6M, and total loans of $475.4M as of March 31, 2021.
  • Deal is expected to close in Q3 2021. Upon closing, BMRC will have ~$4.0B in assets and operate 31 branches in 10 counties.
  • Conference call at 11:30 AM.
