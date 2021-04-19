Zymeworks announces succession plan for medical chief
Apr. 19, 2021 8:51 AM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)ZYMEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announces that Diana Hausman, M.D., will be transitioning out of her role as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and assuming an executive advisory role until November 15, 2021.
- Neil Josephson, M.D., who currently oversees Zymeworks’ global clinical studies in his role as Senior Vice President, Clinical Research, will assume the role of interim CMO.
- Dr. Neil Josephson joined ZYME in 2019 as Vice President, Clinical Research.
- Prior to joining Zymeworks, Dr. Josephson spent nearly six years at Seagen, most recently as Vice President of Clinical Development.