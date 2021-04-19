Zymeworks announces succession plan for medical chief

Apr. 19, 2021 8:51 AM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)ZYMEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announces that Diana Hausman, M.D., will be transitioning out of her role as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and assuming an executive advisory role until November 15, 2021.
  • Neil Josephson, M.D., who currently oversees Zymeworks’ global clinical studies in his role as Senior Vice President, Clinical Research, will assume the role of interim CMO.
  • Dr. Neil Josephson joined ZYME in 2019 as Vice President, Clinical Research.
  • Prior to joining Zymeworks, Dr. Josephson spent nearly six years at Seagen, most recently as Vice President of Clinical Development.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.