Microsoft will invest $1B in Malaysia as part of data center region launch
Apr. 19, 2021 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) plans to invest $1B in Malaysia over the next five years, according to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and a company blog post.
- The partnership program with government agencies and local companies will have Microsoft establish its first data center region in the area that will manage data from a number of countries.
- Microsoft will also help up to a million Malaysians with acquiring digital skills by the end of 2023.
- “Today’s announcement represents a major milestone for Microsoft in the 28 years we have been operating in Malaysia. We share the Government’s commitment that digital transformation must be inclusive and responsible. As such, we pledge to empower 1 million Malaysians with digital skills, helping them to take advantage of the opportunities this new investment will bring. Building digital infrastructure is fundamental to advancing a nation’s digital economy. The upcoming datacenter region will be a game-changer for Malaysia, enabling the government and businesses to reimagine and transform their operations, to the benefit of all citizens,” says Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP of Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations.
