Agenus files balstilimab application in U.S. for cervical cancer
Apr. 19, 2021 8:59 AM ETAgenus Inc. (AGEN)AGENBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA, seeking accelerated approval of balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.
- The balstilimab BLA is based on an update to data presented at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 and published in an Oncogene editorial, which demonstrate that balstilimab shows potential differentiation from other anti-PD-1 antibodies.
- A randomized, Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial designed to support global registration is planned.
- AGEN shares up 4.2% premarket trading at $2.73.
- In April 2020, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for balstilimab in cervical cancer.