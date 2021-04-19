Buckle leverages Guidewire to drive process and service improvements
Apr. 19, 2021 9:01 AM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)GWREBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Buckle, a tech-enabled financial service company, and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announce that Buckle is leveraging ClaimCenter to deliver service excellence and drive process improvements.
- The company is also leveraging SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management.
- Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.
- “Claims is an important element in Buckle’s auto insurance product offering as today’s customers expect fast and accurate service. Using a state-of-the-art claims system like Guidewire will enable us to serve our members and customers as quickly as possible, and accurately every time. As the foremost leader in the industry, Guidewire is the best choice as Buckle continues to roll out its rideshare only insurance throughout the U.S.” said George Rosen, VP, Buckle TPA.