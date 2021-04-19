Ballard to power Sierra Northern Railway's zero-emission switching locomotive in California
Apr. 19, 2021 9:02 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)BLDPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +1.2% premarket, to provide fuel cell modules to Sierra Northern Railway to power a zero-emission switching locomotive.
- A purchase order for the fuel cell modules is expected to be issued by Sierra by mid-year 2021.
- This pilot program will be partially funded by a $4M award from the California Energy Commission.
- Ballard plans to deliver FCmove-HD fuel cell modules to Sierra by 2022 and Sierra intends to put the locomotive into service in 2023.
- The switching locomotive will be refueled at a new hydrogen station, constructed by Royal Dutch Shell plc.