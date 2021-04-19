MVB acquires majority interest in Trabian Technology

Apr. 19, 2021 9:04 AM ETMVB Financial Corp. (MVBF)MVBFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) has announced its acquisition by MVB Bank of a majority interest in Trabian Technology, a leading software development firm serving financial institutions.
  • Now as trusted partners, MVB’s and Trabian’s shared focus on the financial frontier of banking and Fintech will further enhance MVB’s ability to find and develop solutions for Fintech clients.
  • Meanwhile, Trabian’s founder and CEO Matt Dean has been appointed Executive Chairman of its Board and will remain its CEO, and co-founder and COO Trey Reeme will assume the role of President of Trabian.
  • “The acquisition of Trabian will significantly enhance our expanding Fintech vertical by putting more ‘Tech’ in our ‘Fin,’ ” said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial.
