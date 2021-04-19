BlockMint acquires NFTs by renowned digital creator Pak
Apr. 19, 2021 9:06 AM ETBlockmint Technologies Inc. (BKLIF)BKLIFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- BlockMint Technologies (OTCPK:BKLIF) announces that it acquired multiple non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by renowned digital artist Pak at last week's highly publicized Sotheby's auction.
- A series of digital artworks created by an enigmatic artist, who goes by the pseudonym Pak, sold for more than $17M at the auction.
- BlockMint aims to acquire NFTs from multiple genres to create a diverse portfolio of NFTs in support of the upcoming release of a new feature to its distributed crypto-miner browser.
- "We will continue to expand our collection of NFTs in support of the new browser in the coming months thru in-house creations and purchases of third-party created NFTs," commented BlockMint's CEO, Nelson Ijih.