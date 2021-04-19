BlockMint acquires NFTs by renowned digital creator Pak

Apr. 19, 2021 9:06 AM ETBlockmint Technologies Inc. (BKLIF)BKLIFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • BlockMint Technologies (OTCPK:BKLIF) announces that it acquired multiple non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by renowned digital artist Pak at last week's highly publicized Sotheby's auction.
  • A series of digital artworks created by an enigmatic artist, who goes by the pseudonym Pak, sold for more than $17M at the auction.
  • BlockMint aims to acquire NFTs from multiple genres to create a diverse portfolio of NFTs in support of the upcoming release of a new feature to its distributed crypto-miner browser.
  • "We will continue to expand our collection of NFTs in support of the new browser in the coming months thru in-house creations and purchases of third-party created NFTs," commented BlockMint's CEO, Nelson Ijih.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.