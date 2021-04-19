Century Aluminum, USW ratify new labor deal at Hawesville smelter
Apr. 19, 2021 8:58 AM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)CENXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) says a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by the United Steelworkers local for the company's Hawesville, Ky., smelter, to run until April 2026.
- The agreement covers ~350 hourly workers at the Hawesville smelter; Century also will add 60 new jobs at the smelter.
- The president of USW Local 9423 says the union believes the deal, which includes raises each year and an increase to the pension, is a fair and equitable agreement for both sides.
- Aluminum prices recently jumped to their highest in nearly three years, as data suggests the global economic rebound is helping lift demand in China.