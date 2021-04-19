Playa Hotels & Resorts announces hotel sale as part of capital-light strategy
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) strikes a deal with a third party to sell the Capri Hotel for $55M in cash.
- The company expects to execute a management contract after the closing and will operate the resort once it reopens after repositioning and renovation.
- The third party purchasing the hotel expects to simultaneously sign a franchise agreement with a globally recognized brand upon closing.
- In addition, Playa signed a hotel management agreement with the same third party for a 438-room luxury hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico that is currently under renovation and expected to open during the third quarter of 2021 as the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun.
- "These management contracts are a capital-light step forward on our path to operating a fully branded portfolio of all-inclusive resorts," notes Playa CEO Bruce Wardinski,
- Playa expects the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2021.
