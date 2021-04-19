NESR partners with Beyond Energy for Managed Pressure Drilling
Apr. 19, 2021 9:12 AM ETNational Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)NESRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) has entered into a partnership and started operations with Beyond Energy Services and Technology to provide and deploy Managed Pressure Drilling ("MPD") services in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa regions.
- "I am quite pleased to see this partnership with Beyond take concrete shape with the progress we have made with our customers in this sphere not only in the MENA region but in Asia and Africa as well. As we continuously expand and focus on our Drilling Services portfolio, it is very important we bring to the forefront innovative technology companies like Beyond who have successfully merged deep field expertise with technological advancements to gain significant market share in North America," commented Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR.