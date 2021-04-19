MiMedx completes patient visits in late-stage musculoskeletal trials

  • MiMedx (NASDAQ:MDXG) announces that the last patients have completed their clinical visits in two late-stage trials of AmnioFix Injectable as a potential treatment for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendonitis.
  • In addition, all clinical effectiveness endpoint visits have been completed in a Phase 2B study of mdHACM as a potential treatment for Knee Osteoarthritis.
  • The company will begin the planned review and statistical analyses of data from all three trials, with topline results expected in Q3 2021.
  • MiMedx has also commenced planning efforts to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial for Knee Osteoarthritis, and plan to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Plantar Fasciitis in the first half of 2022.
