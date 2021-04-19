Unicorn stock UiPath raises IPO’s size and price range, valuing firm at some $28B
Apr. 19, 2021 9:15 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH), BPRMFPATHBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Unicorn stock UiPath (PATH) is boosting both the size and price range of its IPO, increasing the company’s expected valuation to as high as about $28B.
- UiPath disclosed in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that the company and certain shareholders plan to sell the public 23.9M million Class A shares as part of the initial public offering. That’s up from the 21.3M shares that they expected to sell as of an April 12 filing.
- PATH also wrote that it now expects the stock to sell for $52 to $54 per share, up from a previously expected $43-to-$50 range.
- Additionally, the company reiterated plans to offer underwriters the option to buy some 3.2M additional Class A shares for overallotments.
- All told, UiPath expects to have 434.1M Class A and 82.5M Class B shares following the offering, or 516.5M in total. At that level, PATH will have a basic, non-diluted market cap of about $26.9B if the offering prices at $52, or roughly $27.9B if the IPO prices at $54.
- Class A and B shares are identical, except that Class B shares have larger voting rights.
- Plans call for UiPath to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “PATH.” Wall Street expects underwriters to set a final price for the stock on Tuesday after the bell, with trading likely to start on Wednesday.
- The company creates software for what’s called robotic process automation, or “RPA.” RPA automates mundane, repetitive tasks using software and/or robotics, typically using artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning ("ML").
- For example, UiPath teamed up with Deloitte in 2020 to develop systems that use optical recognition and ML to automate the processing of paper documents like invoices.
- UiPath wrote in its S-1 that the firm had nearly 8,000 customers as of Jan. 31, including 63% of Fortune Global 500 firms. Large clients range from Adobe to Uber.
- The Financial Times ranked UiPath as No. 2 on its 2020 list of The Americas’ fastest-growing businesses, noting that the company’s revenues grew at a 621.5% compound annual growth rate from 2015 to 2018.
- RPA, AL and ML are all hot areas with both Wall Street and venture-capital firms. The company’s VC backers include Alphabet’s CapitalG, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Wellington and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price.
Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently did a deep dive into UIPath and concluded that while the stock “isn’t cheap when compared to public comparable Blue Prism Group (BPRMF) … the IPO is worth considering.”